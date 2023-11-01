GNOME's €1M Funding Is Help Advance Work On systemd-homed Home Encryption

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 25 November 2023 at 12:00 AM EST. 13 Comments
GNOME
While the winter holidays are approaching so far it hasn't led to any reduced effort in the GNOME camp. In fact, fresh off the €1M in funding from the Sovereign Tech Fund, there are several new exciting initiatives moving forward along with other ongoing enhancements driven by GNOME developers.

Earlier this month the GNOME Foundation received €1M from the Sovereign Tech Fund to help modernize the GNOME platform and enhance tooling and accessibility. That's already paying off with new work underway around systemd-homed integration for home encryption and other features. Some of this week's highlights for GNOME include:

- Support was added to GNOME's AccountService for systemd-homed as part of the home encryption integration. This is their first step towards a nice user experience around home encryption.

- Drag and drop of folders will now work with sandboxed applications thanks to XDG Desktop Portal work, among other portal work.

- There's new work on enhancing the shell and compositor performance along with adding Tracy profiler integration.

- New improvements on the way around hardware-accelerated screencasting and improving the Linux Bluetooth stack.

- Support for the OpenGL KHR_robustness extension in Mutter is being worked on to help the GNOME session recover from GPU driver crashes.

- The Fractal Matrix messaging app saw the Fractal 5 release as a full rewrite that now makes use of GTK 4, libadwaita, and the Matrix Rust SDK.

Fractal 5


More details on these latest GNOME efforts can be found via This Week In GNOME.
13 Comments
Related News
GTK 4.14 Adding Graphics Offloading Capabilities Under Wayland
GNOME Terminal Working To Migrate To GTK 4, VTE To Overcome 40 FPS Cap
Experimental Zero-Copy Support For Nouveau With GNOME Mutter
More Optimizations Made For Making GNOME/VTE Terminals Go Faster
GNOME Foundation Names A New Executive Director
Another Bug Found That Limits GNOME's Performance For Secondary GPU Setups
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads
Vulkan Support Begins Landing For Wine's Wayland Driver
SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel