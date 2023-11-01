GNOME's €1M Funding Is Help Advance Work On systemd-homed Home Encryption
While the winter holidays are approaching so far it hasn't led to any reduced effort in the GNOME camp. In fact, fresh off the €1M in funding from the Sovereign Tech Fund, there are several new exciting initiatives moving forward along with other ongoing enhancements driven by GNOME developers.
Earlier this month the GNOME Foundation received €1M from the Sovereign Tech Fund to help modernize the GNOME platform and enhance tooling and accessibility. That's already paying off with new work underway around systemd-homed integration for home encryption and other features. Some of this week's highlights for GNOME include:
- Support was added to GNOME's AccountService for systemd-homed as part of the home encryption integration. This is their first step towards a nice user experience around home encryption.
- Drag and drop of folders will now work with sandboxed applications thanks to XDG Desktop Portal work, among other portal work.
- There's new work on enhancing the shell and compositor performance along with adding Tracy profiler integration.
- New improvements on the way around hardware-accelerated screencasting and improving the Linux Bluetooth stack.
- Support for the OpenGL KHR_robustness extension in Mutter is being worked on to help the GNOME session recover from GPU driver crashes.
- The Fractal Matrix messaging app saw the Fractal 5 release as a full rewrite that now makes use of GTK 4, libadwaita, and the Matrix Rust SDK.
More details on these latest GNOME efforts can be found via This Week In GNOME.
13 Comments