GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 11 August 2022 at 05:58 AM EDT. 9 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME's Shell and Mutter components have released their beta versions for this GNOME 43 milestone. Particularly on the Mutter side are some very exciting changes from improvements to direct scan-out, high resolution scroll wheel support being completed and merged, various Wayland improvements, and more performance optimizations.

GNOME Mutter 43 Beta compositor work includes:

- Support for direct scanout on GPUs without buffer modifiers support. This can help some GPUs like older AMD Radeon RX 500 series Polaris cards without modifiers support wired up.

- High resolution scroll wheel support! At last! All the high resolution scroll wheel work in the recent years for Wayland and other components now leads to high resolution scroll wheel support for GNOME on both X.Org and Wayland sessions.

- Support for multi-monitor direct scanout! Up to this point direct scanout only worked for single head display configurations.

- A new tool to pretty print the current display configuration data:


- Dropping mipmap frame-rate limiting and in turn leads to anti-aliasing being consistent during window previews, etc.

- Basic color scheme support for server-side decorations.

- Single pixel buffer support making use of the new Wayland protocol as an optimization.

- Crash and memory leak fixes.

Meanwhile the GNOME Shell 43 Beta offers up:

- The Shell will stop auto-dismissing notifications on focus changes.

- A device switcher is added to the volume sliders.

- Only loading of extensions that support the current session mode.

- Improved overview animation performance.

- Improved app grid navigation.

- Improvements to the on-screen keyboard.

Downloads via GNOME's GitLab. The GNOME 43 beta formal release is due out soon and this also marks the UI / feature / API / ABI freezes. The GNOME 43 release candidate meanwhile comes in early September and the plan is to formally release GNOME 43 on 21 September.
9 Comments
Related News
Renewed Work Around GNOME 30-bit Deep Color Frame-Buffer Support
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting
Ubuntu Working On GNOME Wayland Support For The AMD Xilinx Kria KR260
GNOME Builder 43 Alpha Released After Being Ported To GTK 4
GNOME Shell + Mutter 43 Alpha Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
DreamWorks Animation To Open-Source MoonRay Renderer
AMD Developing "PMF" Linux Driver For Better Desktop/Laptop User Experience
BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime
An Early Look At AMD EPYC Performance Gains On Linux 6.0
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Delayed Due To An OEM Install Issue Leading To Broken Snaps
Linux 6.0 Adding Run-Time Verification For Running On Safety Critical Systems
SteamOS 3.3 Now Available With Many Improvements For The Steam Deck