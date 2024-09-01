GNOME Continues Hashing Out Individual Home Directory Encryption, Modernizing Platform
GNOME developers have been making progress on being able to individually encrypt user home directories as well as modernizing platform infrastructure as part of the investments made by Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund.
This Week In GNOME is out with its latest issue for those interested in the happenings around the GNOME desktop. This week's update outlines much of the work done as part of their financing by Sovereign Tech Fund during the month of August.
Among the recent STF-sponsored work on GNOME includes continued work on being able to encrypt user home directories individually as part of the systemd-homed integration, modernizing platform infrastructure with the likes of libadwaita 1.6 being released, improving QA / development tooling, and working out new secure APIs for Wayland and Flatpaks.
It was also mentioned that the GNOME Foundation is working on a crowdfunding platform to allow users to support STF-style targeted improvements to GNOME. More details on that platform will come in the future.
GNOME Papers meanwhile has added support for signing documents with digital certificates. And the GNOME Foundation announced they opened the search for their next Executive Director.
More details on these latest GNOME desktop changes via This Week in GNOME.
