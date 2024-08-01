GNOME Disks Adds New Standalone UI For Managing/Mounting Disk Images

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 August 2024 at 06:25 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME
In addition to the KDE development activity this week, GNOME developers have also been busy polishing their desktop ahead of their next GNOME release in September.

This week's GNOME development update is fairly short but there is movement on one interesting addition: a new standalone image mounter dialog provided by GNOME Disks. This new image mounter dialog allows for mounting / unmounting, viewing, editing, writing, and inspecting disk images. The dialog will appear when interacting with any supported disk image.

New GNOME image mounting dialog


This Week in GNOME states though that this new dialog is expected to be released as part of GNOME 48, not the GNOME 47 release coming in September. GNOME Disks will also roll-out its GTK4 port.

GNOME's Epiphany web browser meanwhile has replaced its bookmark manager popover with a sidebar. And there have been various other GNOME app changes as outlined in This Week in GNOME.

The GNOME 47.0 desktop release is coming up on 14 September while the beta release is imminent and the GNOME 47 release candidate is due out at the end of August.
2 Comments
