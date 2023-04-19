GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"

The long-awaited port of the GIMP image manipulation program to the GTK3 toolkit is now declared "officially finished".

After many years in the works, GIMP developer ZeMarmot tweeted out a short time ago:
And after another month, I merged the branch to our main development branch. The GTK+3 port of GIMP is officially finished (apart from minor deprecated API here and there, but no huge tasks anymore)!!! 🥳🎉🥂
I even already updated the roadmap which now says "Port to GTK3": done.

The GIMP 3.0 road-map now has the GTK3 port listed as done along with porting to the Meson build system, porting away from intltool usage, and multi-layer selection. Among the items still being worked on for GIMP 3.0 are redesigning the scripts/plug-ins API, Wayland support, and space invasion.

GIMP 3.0 roadmap


Here's to hoping it won't be too much longer before GIMP 3.0 is finally ready to ship.
