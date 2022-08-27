GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"

GIMP 2.99.12 is out as a weekend surprise as the newest development release towards the GIMP 3.0 image manipulation program's release.

GIMP 2.99.12 was released today and is self-described as "a huge milestone towards GIMP 3.0. Many of the missing pieces are getting together, even though it is still a work in progress."


GIMP 2.99.12 brings on-canvas brush sizing, customizable on-canvas modifiers, improved tool pointers, initial CMYK support and a ton of work landing there, improved themes support, a number of improvements to the Adobe Photoshop PSD file format handling, handling improvements for raw data, support for loading WBMP image files, and enhancements in working toward Wayland support.


Downloads and much more information on GIMP 2.99.12 is available from GIMP.org.


Many years in the making, it's great to see GIMP 3.0 moving closer to the finish line while continuing to pile on new functionality for this open-source, cross-platform alternative to the likes of Adobe Photoshop.
