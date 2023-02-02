Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNU Debugger Adds Support For Debugging AMD ROCm / HIP Code
Merged this morning to mainline GDB is support for ROCm platform debugging with this being AMD's open-source Linux compute stack. While ROCm also supports OpenMP and OpenCL programs, this initial ROCm debugging focus is for HIP programs.
AMD for their part maintains rocGDB as their ROCm source-level debugger built atop the GNU Debugger. But now thanks to work of software developer Simon Marchi with EfficiOS, upstream GDB has support for ROCm/HIP debugging.
More details via this commit for those interested in AMD ROCm debugging with GDB.