GCC Developers Discuss Possible -std=c++current & -std=c++future Options

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 1 September 2022 at 05:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
Inspired by Microsoft's compiler toolchain having a "std:c++latest" option for automatically targeting the latest supported C++ spec, GCC compiler developers have been discussing the possibility of a similar feature with the ability to specify -std=c++current for the current C++ standard or -std=c++future for the future/draft specification.

The idea is to have GCC support "-std=c++current" that would be a moving target to the current C++ specification supported by the compiler while "-std=c++future" would be for targeting the current work-in-progress/draft C++ specification in current working form. There would also be similar gnu++current / gnu++future options for the GNU C++ extended variants.


While the idea is nice, in practice some concerns have already been raised over this being a constant moving target and may lead to user confusion. In particular, with developers/users often running a compiler that can be a year or several years old, the "current" and "future" targets will mean different C++ versions and not necessarily what is actually the current/future target at the time of use. Especially on enterprise Linux distributions where users out-of-the-box can be running a several year old compiler, interpreting the meaning of current/future will not necessarily be accurate with what the user is expecting.

For now the proposed GCC options are being discussed in this gcc-patches mailing list thread for those interested in the prospects of -std=c++current and -std=c++future.
1 Comment
Related News
GCC 13 Seeing Work On OpenMP 5.0 Reverse Offload Functionality
GCC Prepares To Drop Support For CompactRISC CR16
GCC 12.2 Compiler Released With 70+ Bug Fixes
GNU Binutils 2.39 Released - ELF Linker Now Warns If A Stack Is Made Executable
GCC 12 Profile Guided Optimization Benchmarks With The AMD Threadripper 3990X
GNU C Library 2.36 Released With New Functions, More Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements
Cemu Emulator For The Wii U Now Open-Source, Building On Linux
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead