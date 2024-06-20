GCC 12.4 Compiler Released With 84+ Bugs Fixed
For those continuing to rely on the GCC 12 series open-source compiler that was introduced as stable in 2022, GCC 12.4 is out today as the newest bug fix release.
GCC 12.4 brings an assortment of bug fixes that have built up in the GCC 12 compiler branch over the past year. There have been more than 84 bug fixes back-ported to the GCC 12 codebase in the past thirteen months.
No concise change-log / release overview is available but those curious about particular changes can browse the gcc-12 branch via Git. There is a minor optimization for Zen 4 that did make it into this release. GCC 12.4 did not backport the recent Zen 5 (Znver5) patches for those upcoming processors so those wanting that will need to move to a newer compiler like the latest GCC 14.1 stable release.
The brief GCC 12.4 release announcement can be read on the GCC mailing list.
