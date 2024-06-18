Framework Laptop 13 To See A RISC-V Motherboard Option

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 June 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE
Framework Computer Inc announced today that they have been working with DeepComputing on a partner-developed RISC-V motherboard for the Framework Laptop 13.

Pricing information isn't yet available and the motherboard is in development still, but DeepComputing is working on bringing this RISC-V motherboard for Framework Laptop 13 as an alternative to the Intel and AMD options.

The DeepComputing RISC-V motherboard will use a StarFive JH7110 with four U74 RISC-V cores. The JH7710 SoC does have upstream kernel support and is used by other RISC-V single board computers like the StarFive VisionFive 2. But as I've shown in benchmarks with the VisionFive 2, this RISC-V board is much slower than even Raspberry Pi 4 computers with the ARM-based RPi4 typically being several times faster for various workloads.

Framework RISC-V motherboard coming soon


Today's announcement from Framework Computer also acknowledges the performance will be slow as well as the features of this RISC-V board being behind that of the AMD and Intel motherboard options. Their announcement notes:
"This Mainboard is extremely compelling, but we want to be clear that in this generation, it is focused primarily on enabling developers, tinkerers, and hobbyists to start testing and creating on RISC-V. The peripheral set and performance aren’t yet competitive with our Intel and AMD-powered Framework Laptop Mainboards. This board also has soldered memory and uses MicroSD cards and eMMC for storage, both of which are limitations of the processor. It is a great way to start playing with RISC-V though inside of a thin, light, refined laptop. The Mainboard will be able to drop into any Framework Laptop 13 chassis or into the Cooler Master Mainboard Case. DeepComputing is also working closely with the teams at Canonical and Red Hat to ensure Linux support is solid through Ubuntu and Fedora."

More details on today's announcement via the Framework blog. Again though right now it's still in development and no pricing information has yet to be revealed either. DeepComputing is the company as a reminder that announced a RISC-V laptop in 2022 with "AI", "NFC", "Web3" and other buzz words. DeepComputing is most recently also working on the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II as their newest RISC-V laptop with Ubuntu support. Now they are also collaborating with Framework Computer to offer this interesting Framework motherboard option for those wanting to dabble with RISC-V and not minding the slow performance and limited feature set.
5 Comments
Related News
RKVDEC2 Driver Posted For Accelerated Video Decoding On Newer Rockchip SoCs
Linux 6.10-rc4 To Fix Display For The Ayaneo Kun Gaming Handheld
"Rocket" Accelerator Open-Source Linux Kernel Driver Posted For Rockchip NPU
Framework Laptop 16 CAD Design Files Open-Sourced
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Improved Linux Driver Support Coming For LG Gram 2024 Laptop Models
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024