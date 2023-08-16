Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Mozilla Firefox has merged Wayland fractional-scale-v1 protocol support for handling fractional scaling with the web browser on the Linux desktop.
Merged yesterday is the Wayland fractional-scale-v1 support for this fractional scaling that has been successfully tested with the KDE KWin compositor. Unfortunately at the moment though this Wayland fractional scaling support is disabled by default: for now interested users will need to set the widget.wayland.fractional-scale.enabled preference for enjoying this fractional scaling support.
The Wayland fractional scaling support was tracked via this bug report. It's great seeing Firefox finally supporting Wayland fractional scaling! The fractional-scale-v1 protocol has been enjoying fairly robust support by the numerous Wayland compositors and seeing support within Google Chrome/Chromium web browser since earlier this year and also other desktop software like the MPV video player rather than being limited to integer-based scaling.
