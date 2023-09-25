Firefox 118 Available With Performance Improvements, Automated Translations

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 September 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT. 7 Comments
Ahead of the formal announcement on Tuesday, Mozilla today uploaded the Firefox 118.0 release binaries as the latest monthly update for this cross-platform web browser.

Mozilla Firefox 118 is exciting in that there are some performance improvements with Firefox 118 that I've observed from the development builds. At least under Linux, Firefox 118 is showing some nice improvements over prior releases.

Building off the foundation in Firefox 117, the Firefox 118 release continues rolling out support for the automated translation of web content for Firefox users. The Firefox automated translation support is done locally on user systems compared to cloud-based alternatives like Google Chrome relying on Google translation infrastructure.

Firefox 118


The Firefox 118 release also has various Firefox for Android improvements, Web Audio within Firefox now uses the FDLIBM math library on all systems to improve anonymity with fingerprint protection, and there are various new CSS math functions added. The new CSS math functions supported in Firefox 118 include round, mod, rem, pow, sqrt, hypot, log, exp, abs, and sign. The developer documentation also notes the HTML "search" element is now supported and outlines some of the other API changes.

Those interested in downloading Firefox 118.0 today can find it on the Mozilla.org server.
