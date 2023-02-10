Fedora's New Web-Based Installer UI Is Shaping Up Nicely

Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 10 February 2023 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
RED HAT
Red Hat engineers have been working on a new web-based user-interface for Fedora's installer for more than on year now and it's been worked into good shape while still not at feature parity to the Anaconda installer with its GTK interface. Martin Kolman presented at FOSDEM last weekend on Fedora's new installer UI to offer insight into their motives for making it web-based and what work remains.

As for the Fedora installer deciding to go for a web-based UI, it was attributed to lightening the dependence on the X.Org Server, moving away from "outdated tech" like GTK3, inefficient and insecure remote access with VNC, and the "clear trend" for system management tooling moving to being web-based.around the Cockpit project. With being web-based it's "easier to achieve consistency", can make use of modern and widely-used tools and libraries, and can provide more secure and efficient remote access.

Fedora Web UI Installer


Since Fedora 37 there has been an unofficial ISO image that features this web UI. Those interested can find it here.

For displaying the Web UI locally they have been deciding between GTK3 WebKit and Firefox. With GTK3 WebKit it's smaller and with less RAM usage but worse performance and no acceleration. Firefox is larger and with increased RAM usage but uniform performance. Those working on the Fedora installer have also been working through remote connection security, more advanced storage configuration options, and implementing other functionality into the web UI that isn't currently wired up.

Fedora Web UI Installer


We'll see if by Fedora 39 later in the year if the new UI is ready to take over or it will drag on longer before seeing all of the features wired up into the new UI for hitting parity to the GTK3-based Anaconda. Those wishing to learn more about the Fedora Web UI Installer effort can see Kolman's presentation embedded below along with the slide deck.
Add A Comment
Related News
Red Hat's Display/HDR Hackfest Scheduled For April
RPM Lands Support For x86_64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels
CentOS Hyperscale SIG Caps Off A Busy 2022
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 Released, AlmaLinux 9.1 Out Too
Stratis Storage 3.3 Released - Easily Make Use Of Expanded RAID Arrays
IBM Does A "Quasi-Acquisition" Of Red Hat Storage
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support