Fedora Workstation Aiming To Improve Encryption, Possibly Encrypted Disk By Default In The Future

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 3 April 2023 at 06:41 PM EDT. 4 Comments
FEDORA
Fedora Workstation developers and those involved at Red Hat have been working to improve the state of disk encryption on Fedora with a end-goal of possibly making the installer encrypt systems by default.

While many Linux distributions allow for full-disk encryption these days, not many distributions enable it by default (Pop!_OS being among the rare that actively encourage it) while it looks like in the future Fedora Workstation could default to having its installer encrypt the disk.


Pop!_OS does a great job actively encouraging encryption on new installs.


Owen Taylor of Red Hat laid out a mailing list post and Discourse thread today around the future of encryption with Fedora. With the encryption planning is also to have the encryption key stored in the system's Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and to also sign the bootloader/kernel/initrd with the TPM signatures. This work in turn is dependent upon the ongoing Unified Kernel Image support with Fedora and upstreams like systemd.

The Fedora Workstation plan would be to use the upcoming Btrfs fscrypt support for encrypting both the system and home directories.


Fedora Workstation in the future could by default enable Btrfs FSCRYPT system and home directory encryption and store the keys in the TPM.


More details on these tentative plans -- that are still subject to change and timing as well as needing formal FESCo approval -- can be found via this mailing list thread and the Fedora Discussion.

Overall this is a good move for Fedora Workstation. Especially for laptops I for years have actively encouraged making use of disk encryption. Especially with modern processors and storage drives, encryption costs are very low and worthwhile for those actively taking their laptops with them as well as other desktops/workstations with sensitive data to physical theft, etc. It will be interesting to see how (and when) the Fedora encryption-by-default plans materialize.
4 Comments
Related News
Fedora 39 Planning For RPM 4.19 - Adds x86-64 v2/v3/v4 Feature Levels
Fedora Workstation 38 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Fantastic Release
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Incomplete Fedora 38 Changes Pushed Back, Including Dropping Legacy X.Org Drivers
Fedora Considers Dropping Delta RPMs
Fedora 39 Plots Path For Intel Threaded Building Blocks Upgrade
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
AMD Releases HIP Ray Tracing 2.0
Linux 6.3-rc4 Released: "Looking Pretty Normal"
Linux 6.4 Preparing DRM Deadline Hints To Help Influence GPU Frequency/Performance
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
MSI Laptops To Enjoy Better Linux Support Beginning With The 6.4 Kernel
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme