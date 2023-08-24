Thunderbird 115 Will Be Rolling Out To Fedora Users
Fedora with their more liberal update policies will soon be rolling out the Thunderbird 115 mail client to stable Fedora Linux users.
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has approved the request for a major version update exception. Thunderbird 115 will be rolling out to supported Fedora Linux releases so users will be able to enjoy the new features as well as security fixes. The official emphasis on moving to Thunderbird 115 is in order to continue having the latest security updates via future point releases in the Thunderbird 115 series.
Thunderbird 115 debuted in July and features many improvements including a unified toolbar, better icons, new tags, and various UI improvements.
Thunderbird 102.15.0 is coming up for release next week as the last planned update in the Thunderbird 102 series after which users will want to upgrade to a newer series in order to continue to receive security fixes and more.
