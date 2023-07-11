Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic
The Thunderbird mail client hasn't been advancing as rapidly in recent years as it had been in its early days, but it's continued to prove reliable and a great cross-platform alternative to Microsoft Outlook. Thunderbird 115 is now available to succeed the current Thunderbird 102 series.
Thunderbird shows off its beautiful v115 "Supernova" release.
Thunderbird 115 "Supernova" brings a dynamic unified toolbar, icon improvements and other design enhancements, a new tags view, improvements to the address book, and much more.
Learn more about the Thunderbird 115 changes via Thunderbird.net. Thunderbird 115.0 sources and binaries for various platforms can be downloaded from the ftp.mozilla.org.