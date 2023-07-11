Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 11 July 2023 at 04:18 PM EDT. 20 Comments
As a devoted Thunderbird mail client user for the past nearly twenty years since its first release, I'm elated today by the release of Thunderbird 115.

The Thunderbird mail client hasn't been advancing as rapidly in recent years as it had been in its early days, but it's continued to prove reliable and a great cross-platform alternative to Microsoft Outlook. Thunderbird 115 is now available to succeed the current Thunderbird 102 series.

Thunderbird 115
Thunderbird shows off its beautiful v115 "Supernova" release.


Thunderbird 115 "Supernova" brings a dynamic unified toolbar, icon improvements and other design enhancements, a new tags view, improvements to the address book, and much more.

Learn more about the Thunderbird 115 changes via Thunderbird.net. Thunderbird 115.0 sources and binaries for various platforms can be downloaded from the ftp.mozilla.org.
