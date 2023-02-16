Fedora Planning Ahead For The Next 5 Years

Show Your Support: Like all the content at Phoronix? Consider joining Phoronix Premium this Valentine's week ♥ for a discounted rate while enjoying ad-free articles, multi-page articles on a single page, access to the site's dark mode, and other benefits while helping this site continue operations. ♥

The Fedora Project has been working on drafting its strategic plan to help shape the Linux distribution over the next five years. A draft of the plan written up by the Fedora Council has been published and is currently seeking community feedback on their road-map planning.The three "themes" they have for the next five years to focus their work on is that "Fedora is for everyone", "Fedora leads in Linux distribution development", and that "we build on the success of Fedora.next."



Fedora has come a long way over the past two decades while now they are focusing on planning to further advance in the next five years.

The action items include matters such as improving accessibility for Fedora users and contributors, getting Fedora Linux pre-installed on more systems, creating a more sustainable community, driving more innovation such as around Flatpaks and immutable variants of Fedora, more collaboration with CentOS Stream and RHEL, and continued collaboration with software upstreams.Below is an initial draft of their five year plan, including a very ambitious goal of doubling the number of participants who are active contributors to Fedora on a weekly basis: