Many New Features Approved This Week For Fedora 40

This week the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) signed off on a large number of change proposals for the Fedora 40 release due out in April.The Fedora 40 features / change proposals now formally approved by FESCo this week include:- Continuing to improve support for unified kernel images (UKIs) within Fedora. This latest phase will focus on support for booting UKIs directly, enabling UKIs on AArch64, and odding a UEFI-only cloud image variant based on UKIs.- An update policy exception for EFF's Certbot as the Python package to manage free SSL certificates from Let's Encrypt and others. This policy for allowing Certbot to more easily update post-release is primarily for benefiting Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL).- Enabling IPv4 address conflict detection by default.- Updating to the LLVM 18 compiler stack.- Updating to Golang 1.22.- Updating to Haskell GHC 9.6 and Stackage LTS 22.- Renaming/changing the Mozilla Firefox .desktop file so that it complies with DBus/GNOME search provider rules.- Unifying /usr/bin and /usr/sbin.- Fedora will now assign individual, stable MAC addresses for WiFi connections to better the security / privacy.- Updating to Kubernetes 1.29.- Removing the deprecated Python Mock usage.- The third phase of transitioning from Fedora short names for licenses over to SPDX identifiers.- SELinux policy entries are to move from /var/run to /run.- Fedora Cloud Edition images will now be built using Kiwi in Koji.More details on these latest changes approved for Fedora 40 via the FESCo meeting minutes