Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 2 November 2023 at 04:49 PM EDT. 5 Comments
FEDORA
Following some release delays the past few weeks, it's been decided today that Fedora Linux 39 is now ready to ship next week.

Fedora Linux 39 has been declared "GO" for release on Tuesday, 7 November. It was deemed ready enough to ship at today's Go/No-Go meeting.

Fedora Workstation 39


Fedora 39 brings many updates including a faster DNF, the GNOME 45 desktop for Fedora Workstation, the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, LLVM 17 compiler stack available, and many other updated packages available. Fedora 39 is shipping with the Linux 6.5 kernel although newer versions will come down as stable release updates.

I've been running Fedora Workstation 39 on my main production system the past few weeks and it's been working out splendid... Well, with the sole exception of Thunderbird 115's RSS functionality regressing to being utter crap and unreliable as my only complaint since upgrading to Fedora 39.

Those wanting to skip the wait to Tuesday can download the Fedora 39 RC-1.5 images for what is going to be the images being released on Tuesday. More Fedora 39 benchmarks coming up on Phoronix in the days ahead.
5 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session
Fedora 39 Delayed To At Least 7 November
The Fedora 39 Release Has Been Held Up By Raspberry Pi Bugs
Fedora To Possibly Transition From Zlib To Zlib-NG For Better Performance
Fedora 39 Beta Released With Faster DNF, GNOME 45 Desktop
Fedora 40 Eyes Dropping GNOME X11 Session Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7