Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Fedora Linux 39 has been declared "GO" for release on Tuesday, 7 November. It was deemed ready enough to ship at today's Go/No-Go meeting.
Fedora 39 brings many updates including a faster DNF, the GNOME 45 desktop for Fedora Workstation, the LibreOffice 7.6 office suite, LLVM 17 compiler stack available, and many other updated packages available. Fedora 39 is shipping with the Linux 6.5 kernel although newer versions will come down as stable release updates.
I've been running Fedora Workstation 39 on my main production system the past few weeks and it's been working out splendid... Well, with the sole exception of Thunderbird 115's RSS functionality regressing to being utter crap and unreliable as my only complaint since upgrading to Fedora 39.
Those wanting to skip the wait to Tuesday can download the Fedora 39 RC-1.5 images for what is going to be the images being released on Tuesday. More Fedora 39 benchmarks coming up on Phoronix in the days ahead.