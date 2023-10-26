Fedora 39 Delayed To At Least 7 November
While Fedora 39 was aiming for an ideal "early final" release on 18 October, that didn't happen, it was delayed, and then delayed again. Now the earliest Fedora 39 will possibly shift is 7 November.
The Fedora 39 release had been delayed due to Raspberry Pi specific bugs and Fedora developers/QA even considered shipping Fedora 39 with the known bugs for Raspberry Pi users to then update later. But in the past 24 hour stretch of trying to prepare the images for release, new bugs have come up.
There is now Bug 2246385 that F39 RC1.2 images sometimes have "RC" in their name. The issue there is some Fedora editions/spins having "RC" in their filename while others do not which may cause issues with expectations for users and/or programs trying to match the filenames and matching of the checksums. It was determined from the Go/No-Go meeting that filenames matching expectations are necessary and warranted.
The other new problem is Bug 2246410 as a failed media check error immediately will disappear on bare metal installs and show a black screen. Instead it should reflect that the Fedora ISO media is corrupted. This has been reproduced on multiple systems and in both UEFI and BIOS modes. This issue is currently being explored.
In any event it's now been decided to delay Fedora 39 until at least 7 November.
If you haven't been hitting these errors, Fedora 39 is in excellent shape and I've been using it on my newly-christened laptop for production use.
