Fedora 39 Wants To Ensure Your ESP Is Big Enough

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 April 2023 at 02:25 PM EDT. 9 Comments
FEDORA
The latest feature planning around Fedora 39 for releasing later this year is around ensuring your EFI System Partition (ESP) is large enough for new functionality moving forward.

Currently the Fedora installer will setup the EFI System Partition between 200MB and 600MB by default, but it really should at a minimum be toward that upper-end of the threshold... Windows 10/11 defaults to 512MB as do some distributions like Arch Linux. The proposed plan for Fedora 39 is to also match that with at least 500MB as the minimum size for the ESP.

Fedora partition table


There is increased pressure on the size of the ESP in order to handle system firmware updates that via FWUPD/LVFS for deployment are positioned on the ESP when rebooting to facilitate the firmware updating process. Additionally, with features coming like Unified Kernel Images there will be further pressure on the size of the ESP.

The F39 change proposal is just about new Fedora Linux installations. But these same reasons for Fedora wanting a larger ESP apply to other Linux distributions too and so if you've been skimping out on your ESP allocation for a tiny bit of storage savings, you may want to re-evaluate that during your next Linux installation.
9 Comments
Related News
Fedora 39 Looks To Boost vm.max_map_count To Help Windows Games With Steam Play
Fedora 38 Released With GNOME 44 Desktop, GCC 13, Many New Features
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
Fedora Workstation Aiming To Improve Encryption, Possibly Encrypted Disk By Default In The Future
Fedora 39 Planning For RPM 4.19 - Adds x86-64 v2/v3/v4 Feature Levels
Fedora Workstation 38 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Fantastic Release
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
The Linux Kernel Preparing For An Upgrade To Its Rust Toolchain
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated
Manjaro 22.1 "Talos" Released With Various Updates
Proton 8.0-1 Published With More Games Now Running On Steam Play