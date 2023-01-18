Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fedora 38 Change Approved To Mandate Quicker Reboots/Shutdowns
Right now with Fedora Linux there is the possibility of services blocking the shutdown process by up to a period of two minutes per process. Misbehaving system processes thus can frustratingly delay the shutdown/reboot process. The original change proposal wanted to shorten that two minute shutdown service window to just 15 seconds as that should be enough time for a service to shutdown.
Services acting up can cause frustrating delays in the Fedora Linux shutdown process... With Fedora 38, it should take less time at least in these scenarios.
At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting it was decided to approve the change but with a 45 second timer rather than 15 seconds -- but at least 45 seconds is much better than the current two minute default.
FESCo also deemed that individual Fedora editions/spins should also be able to override this value if so desired.
More details on the approved change for Fedora 38 via this ticket.
Fedora 38 is aiming to be released before the end of April.