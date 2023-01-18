Fedora 38 Change Approved To Mandate Quicker Reboots/Shutdowns

FEDORA --
Last month a change proposal was filed for aiming to yield faster reboots and shutdowns of Fedora Linux by shortening the time window that services can block the shutdown process. A modified version of that change proposal has now been cleared by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Right now with Fedora Linux there is the possibility of services blocking the shutdown process by up to a period of two minutes per process. Misbehaving system processes thus can frustratingly delay the shutdown/reboot process. The original change proposal wanted to shorten that two minute shutdown service window to just 15 seconds as that should be enough time for a service to shutdown.


Services acting up can cause frustrating delays in the Fedora Linux shutdown process... With Fedora 38, it should take less time at least in these scenarios.


At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting it was decided to approve the change but with a 45 second timer rather than 15 seconds -- but at least 45 seconds is much better than the current two minute default.

FESCo also deemed that individual Fedora editions/spins should also be able to override this value if so desired.

More details on the approved change for Fedora 38 via this ticket.

Fedora 38 is aiming to be released before the end of April.
