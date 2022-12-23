Fedora 38 Wants To Make Sure Shutdowns & Reboots Are Faster

A change proposal to be evaluated still by FESCo would help ensure that system shutdowns and reboots can happen faster on Fedora Linux.

Currently when rebooting or shutting down on Fedora Linux there is the possibility of services blocking the process for a period of up to two minutes. For system services misbehaving or still completing tasks, the two minute delay can be annoying or downright frustrating. But what's being eyed now is limiting that two minute window to a period of just 15 seconds.

Red Hat engineers and the Fedora Workstation Working Group feel that shortening that 2 minute window to 15 seconds is sufficient as for the maximum amount of time a service should need to shutdown. This value would still be configurable for those running services that may need more time to properly and cleanly shutdown, such as for some servers.


There had been an effort to shorten that time-out upstream within systemd, but that stalled last year. So now Red Hat is pushing forward in making the change for Fedora, pending approval by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo).
"The primary benefit of the change will be to mitigate a very annoying and - frankly - embarrassing bug. Our users shouldn't have to randomly sit waiting for their machine to shutdown. It will also encourage the correct use of shutdown inhibit APIs.

Although this change will "paper over" bugs in services without fixing them, we emphasize that reducing the timeout is not merely a workaround for buggy services, but also the desired permanent design. Of course it is desirable to fix the underlying bugs as well, but it doesn't make sense to require this before fixing the service timeout to match our needs."

More details on this "shorter shutdown time" feature planned for Fedora 38 can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
