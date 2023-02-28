Incomplete Fedora 38 Changes Pushed Back, Including Dropping Legacy X.Org Drivers

With the Fedora Linux change completion deadline passed, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has been eyeing up their approved list to see what didn't make the cut for Fedora 38 that is due out in April.

FESCo has taken action against some of the features/changes that weren't completed in time for the Fedora 38 cycle. The changes that have been deferred from Fedora 38 -- to now Fedora 39 or later -- include:

- Dropping of NIS(+) support from PAM as well as retiring the NIS(+) user-space utility programs.

- Removing of the legacy X.Org drivers hasn't yet happened. It was already delayed from Fedora 37 and now pushed back to Fedora 39.

- The OSTree Native Container change failed to materialize in time and will now have to aim to be completed prior to the Fedora 38 Beta freeze.

- The glibc32 build adjustments have been delayed to Fedora 39.

Meanwhile the "Unified Kernel Support" initial phase hasn't yet been fully implemented but there they are waiting to see what happens. They are also waiting for feedback around the enabling of bootupd for Fedora Silverblue and Kinoite.

More details on the FESCO actions via this mailing list post.
