Fedora Linux 37 Beta To Be Released On-Time Next Week

Fedora Linux releases whether they be development/beta snapshots or the stable releases are known for slipping all too often. Fedora will often delay due to blocker bugs as they aim to deliver a bleeding-edge yet reliable Linux distribution and thus a week or two delay here and there isn't uncommon at all. While they have been delivering more timely releases than in the past with their notorious delays, for Fedora Linux 37 Beta they have delivered on the feat of an on-time release.At this week's F37 Beta Go/No-Go meeting, it was announced that Fedora Linux 37 beta is a "GO" for an on-time release.

Among the Fedora 37 system-wide changes are deprecating the OpenSSL 1.1 package, dropping i686 OpenJDK, Glibc 2.36 + Binutils 2.38 for updated GNU toolchain support, Golang 1.19, retiring ARMv7 support, and adding ELN-Extras as a new build target for working on EPEL N+1.

Some of the self-contained changes include many package updates like the LLVM 15 compiler and LXQt 1.1, a public preview of the Anaconda Web UI for the new installer work, official support for the Raspberry Pi 4, and providing a reference KVM VM disk image.