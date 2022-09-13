Fedora 37 Beta Now Available For Testing
Fedora 37 beta has been successfully released on-time as a development test release ahead of next month's planned stable release.
Fedora 37 brings many changes including the latest GNOME 43 desktop, updated compiler toolchain components, retiring of ARMv7 support, a preview of the new Anaconda web-based installer, official support for the Raspberry Pi 4, and a whole lot more.
The various Fedora 37 Beta ISO images are available for download from fedoraproject.org.
Following today's on-time beta, the plan is to hopefully have the official Fedora 37 release out early on 18 October otherwise the formal planned target date is 25 October. Stay tuned to Phoronix for benchmarks and more tests of Fedora 37, which at least the beta has been running quite smoothly on various systems I've been trying it on in the lab. Fedora 37 is continuing in the tradition of being a bleeding-edge yet reliable and polished Linux distribution especially for desktop/workstation use-cases.
