FEX 2408 Emulator For x86_64 Binaries On AArch64 Teases More Performance

FEX 2408 has been released as the newest update to this open-source emulator that allows for running x86/x86_64 games and application binaries on AArch64 (64-bit ARM) systems. There are some nice improvements to find with FEX 2408 while already the next release is being teased for even greater performance.While SSE / AVX is more common these days, for helping out old 32-bit binaries built for x87 use, FEX 2408 should deliver greater performance. FEX 2408 has delivered better x87 floating point performance for enhancing old games running on this emulator. As was shared in the FEX 2408 announcement of Psychonauts running better on a NVIDIA Orin board with AMD Radeon graphics:

The FEX 2408 announcement also teases a new code branch that's "10% faster than upstream" with more details on that to be shared for next month. For now it's a tease.FEX 2408 also has work on AVX1, various build updates, and a variety of other random changes. More details on this new FEX release via GitHub and FEX-Emu.com