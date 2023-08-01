LoongArch "Loong64" Added To Debian Ports

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 16 August 2023 at 06:26 AM EDT. 9 Comments
DEBIAN
In addition to Debian promoting RISC-V to an official CPU architecture for the newly in development Debian 13 cycle, another CPU architecture/port change is adding LoongArch "Loong64" as a new Debian Port.

The LoongArch CPU architecture developed by Chinese vendor Loongson that is based on MIPS64 and inspired by RISC-V has been seeing a lot of open-source work recently. LoongArch support has worked its way into the major compilers, ongoing Linux kernel support, and enablement elsewhere within the open-source ecosystem.

LoongArch has now made its way to the Debian Ports archive mirrors as the latest target. The initial Debian LoongArch bootstrap is around 200 packages while work is still ongoing to make it self-hosting. Once that self-hosting milestone is achieved, Debian plans to begin running Debian package builds on actual LoongArch CPU hardware hosted at Loongson.

Loongson graphic


Those interested in LoongArch becoming a Debian Port can learn about this initial bring-up via the Debian mailing list.

Today also happens to be Debian Day in marking 30 years since the late Ian Murdock started the Debian Project.
9 Comments
Related News
Devuan 5.0 Released For Debian 12 Without systemd
Building Debian For RISC-V Currently Relies Upon Nine HiFive Unmatched Boards
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
Intel Gets Hogwarts Legacy Running On Linux Driver By Pretending Not To Be Intel Graphics
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler