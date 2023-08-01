Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LoongArch "Loong64" Added To Debian Ports
The LoongArch CPU architecture developed by Chinese vendor Loongson that is based on MIPS64 and inspired by RISC-V has been seeing a lot of open-source work recently. LoongArch support has worked its way into the major compilers, ongoing Linux kernel support, and enablement elsewhere within the open-source ecosystem.
LoongArch has now made its way to the Debian Ports archive mirrors as the latest target. The initial Debian LoongArch bootstrap is around 200 packages while work is still ongoing to make it self-hosting. Once that self-hosting milestone is achieved, Debian plans to begin running Debian package builds on actual LoongArch CPU hardware hosted at Loongson.
Those interested in LoongArch becoming a Debian Port can learn about this initial bring-up via the Debian mailing list.
Today also happens to be Debian Day in marking 30 years since the late Ian Murdock started the Debian Project.