Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
With today's release of Debian 12 the official ports are for AMD64, AArch64, ARMEL, ARMHF, i386, MIPS, 64-bit MIPS, POWER, and IBM System Z. There isn't RISC-V 64-bit as an official port but that is likely to change for Debian 13.
Debian Developer Jonathan Wiltshire shared an update on the behalf of Debian's release team. Now that Debian 12 has shipped, Debian 13 "Trixie" development will soon open for Debian unstable.
One of the notable comments made in that Debian release team update is that while RISCV64 (RISC-V 64-bit) isn't yet on the official architecture list, the port is making good progress. For the Debian 13 release in a year and a half to two years out, it's expected to ship RISC-V 64-bit support. The architecture qualification will need to happen later in the Debian Trixie cycle.
The release team update can be found on the Debian mailing list. It would have been nice to see RISC-V support with Debian 12 but understandable considering many community open-source developers lack access to performant RISC-V hardware, but by the time of Debian 13 hopefully the RISC-V 64-bit open-source ecosystem will be a lot more mature.
