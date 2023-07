Building off last month's release of Debian 12.0 , Debian 12.1 is out today to ship dozens of bug fixes.Debian 12.1 is out today as the first stable point release to the "Bookworm" series. Debian 12.1 has numerous CVE security fixes plus a wide assortment of different bug fixes. There isn't anything particularly too exciting but just ensuring the many security fixes are deployed.

Downloads and more details on Debian 12.1 via Debian.org