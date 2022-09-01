Debian 12 "Bookworm" Installer Alpha 1 Released

The first alpha release of the Debian Installer to be used by Debian 12 "Bookworm" is now available for early testing.

Overnight the first alpha release of the installer set to power Debian 12 "Bookworm" was released for testing. Debian Installer Bookworm Alpha 1 pulls in the Linux 5.19 kernel, harmonizing of the UEFI and BIOS boot menus, speech synthesis will now automatically start after a 30 second timeout, Microsoft Windows 11 detection support is now wired up, experimental DMRAID support was dropped, and a variety of other package updates.

Bookworm's installer has also added support for the Banana Pi M2 Ultra and various other Arm boards. There is 78 language translations for the DI Bookwork Alpha 1 release.

More details on the initial changes for the Debian Installer for Bookworm can be found via the announcement on Debian.org.

Debian 12.0 should make its debut around the middle of 2023.
