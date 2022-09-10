Debian 11.5 Released With NVIDIA Driver Security Fixes, Linux Retbleed Mitigation, Other

The Debian project today released Debian 11.5 and Debian 10.3 as the newest versions of their free GNU/Linux operating system.Debian 11.5 is the first update to "Bullseye" since the early July release of 11.4. Since that point in time there have been Linux kernel security fixes, including for the likes of the Retbleed vulnerability, as well as general maintenance items to its Linux 5.10 based kernel. Debian 11.5 also pulls in updated NVIDIA binary driver packages to provide security fixes, a number of double-free issues in various packages resolved, updated GRUB bootloader builds, updated timezone data, and a variety of other fixes.

Downloads and more details on Debian 11.5 via Debian.org Debian 10.13 was also released today and saw a wide variety of maintenance and security updates to its older package set. The full list of those Debian 10.13 package updates and security fixes via this release announcement