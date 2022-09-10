Debian 11.5 Released With NVIDIA Driver Security Fixes, Linux Retbleed Mitigation, Other

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 10 September 2022 at 05:45 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
The Debian project today released Debian 11.5 and Debian 10.3 as the newest versions of their free GNU/Linux operating system.

Debian 11.5 is the first update to "Bullseye" since the early July release of 11.4. Since that point in time there have been Linux kernel security fixes, including for the likes of the Retbleed vulnerability, as well as general maintenance items to its Linux 5.10 based kernel. Debian 11.5 also pulls in updated NVIDIA binary driver packages to provide security fixes, a number of double-free issues in various packages resolved, updated GRUB bootloader builds, updated timezone data, and a variety of other fixes.


Downloads and more details on Debian 11.5 via Debian.org.

Debian 10.13 was also released today and saw a wide variety of maintenance and security updates to its older package set. The full list of those Debian 10.13 package updates and security fixes via this release announcement.
2 Comments
Related News
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
Debian's DebConf22 Kicks Off In Kosovo
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
Debian 11.3 Released With Many Bug Fixes, Security Updates
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
KDE Plasma 5.26 Sees More Features & Fixes Ahead Of Beta
Ubuntu Talks Up Its GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Support In 22.04/22.10