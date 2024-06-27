Intel Battlemage PCI IDs Being Added To Linux 6.11 For Xe Kernel Graphics Driver
Sent out on Wednesday were the latest set of DRM-Xe-Next changes of the last round of feature updates for this Xe kernel graphics driver targeting the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle.
DRM-Next code for Linux 6.11 has already been seeing preparations for the Xe2-based Battlemage discrete graphics cards, such as Battlemage display support being recently queued up for being able to drive displays via DP/HDMI. With this week's DRM-Xe-Next pull request, the initial Battlemage PCI device IDs are being added to the driver.
The new Battlemage "BMG" device IDs initially being added to the Xe driver for Linux 6.11 are 0xE202, 0xE20B, 0xE20C, 0xE20D, and 0xE212. Five device IDs for now but not much to read into that in terms of the expected product count for Battlemage due to the possibility of some IDs being reserved for engineering models, potential but currently unplanned SKUs, and all the other usual caveats around device IDs. We could also see more device IDs added in future versions of the kernel.
For Linux 6.11 the Battlemage support with the Xe kernel graphics driver is remaining behind the xe.force_probe= gate where the accelerated graphics support won't be enabled by default unless booted with the kernel module option to force probing these Battlemage parts. Steady progress is being made on Battlemage's open-source Linux driver support and hopefully by the time these graphics cards ship presumably later in 2024, hopefully the Linux driver will be stable.
This week's Intel Xe driver code also brings OA metrics to this driver and exposed to user-space, more SR-IOV virtualization preparations, reworking of the GPU page fault code, various Xe/Xe2 workarounds, scheduler improvements, and other enhancements. It's with Xe2-based Lunar Lake and Battlemage where Intel is planning for this Xe kernel graphics driver to be used by default in place of the i915 DRM driver while for current and prior Intel GPUs Xe is an experimental alternative.
The full list of Xe feature patches now being queued in DRM-Next for Linux 6.11 can be found via this pull request.
