Updated DRM Rust Abstractions For Linux As Part Of Bringing Up The Nova Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 June 2024 at 08:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Sent out last month were the very preliminary Rust-written Nova GPU kernel driver patches for this in-development Direct Rendering Manager driver for open-source NVIDIA GPU support for RTX 20 / Turing GPUs and newer by leveraging the NVIDIA GPU System Processor (GSP). Sent out this week is the second iteration of the stubbed Nova kernel driver and the associated Rust language DRM subsystem abstractions.

With the "v2" patches the Nova driver remains in very rudimentary form with just having the basics for helping to flesh out the necessary DRM Rust abstractions.

NVIDIA RTX graphics card


Danilo Krummrich of Red Hat posted these v2 DRM Rust abstraction patches with the Nova driver stub. The updated patches fill in various missing DRM driver features, fixing compilation issues, increasing the documentation, and other low-level changes to enhance the DRM Rust abstractions.

In current form the very early Nova driver and DRM Rust abstractions is just about 1.6k lines of code. Those interested in the Nova driver and/or the DRM Rust abstractions for helping more Linux GPU kernel drivers transition to Rust, see the v2 patch series.
