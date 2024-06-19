Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Updated DRM Rust Abstractions For Linux As Part Of Bringing Up The Nova Driver
With the "v2" patches the Nova driver remains in very rudimentary form with just having the basics for helping to flesh out the necessary DRM Rust abstractions.
Danilo Krummrich of Red Hat posted these v2 DRM Rust abstraction patches with the Nova driver stub. The updated patches fill in various missing DRM driver features, fixing compilation issues, increasing the documentation, and other low-level changes to enhance the DRM Rust abstractions.
In current form the very early Nova driver and DRM Rust abstractions is just about 1.6k lines of code. Those interested in the Nova driver and/or the DRM Rust abstractions for helping more Linux GPU kernel drivers transition to Rust, see the v2 patch series.