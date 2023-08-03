Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux 6.6 DRM-Misc-Next Carries VirtIO Sync Objects, Other Improvements
Linux 6.5 brought VirtIO DRM user-space API additions for the sync object interface. With today's batch of drm-misc-next material there is a final patch for exposing the sync objects support for the VirtIO GPU driver.
The DRIVER_SYNCOBJ and DRIVER_SYNCOBJ_TIMELINE features are both exposed with this patch that is needed for the native context VirtIO GPU Mesa drivers support and will be used by Venus and Virgl contexts too.
Other changes with today's batch of smaller Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates is the ASpeed "AST" driver adding BMC virtual connector support, various display panel additions, gamma LUT support for the Virtual KMS (VKMS) driver, and other random fixes across the increasing number of DRM drivers.
See this pull request for the full list of patches representing this week's drm-misc-next code.