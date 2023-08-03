Linux 6.6 DRM-Misc-Next Carries VirtIO Sync Objects, Other Improvements

Another weekly batch of drm-misc-next changes were sent out today to DRM-Next for staging ahead of the Linux 6.6 merge window opening in a few weeks.

Linux 6.5 brought VirtIO DRM user-space API additions for the sync object interface. With today's batch of drm-misc-next material there is a final patch for exposing the sync objects support for the VirtIO GPU driver.

VirtIO sync object patch


The DRIVER_SYNCOBJ and DRIVER_SYNCOBJ_TIMELINE features are both exposed with this patch that is needed for the native context VirtIO GPU Mesa drivers support and will be used by Venus and Virgl contexts too.

Other changes with today's batch of smaller Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates is the ASpeed "AST" driver adding BMC virtual connector support, various display panel additions, gamma LUT support for the Virtual KMS (VKMS) driver, and other random fixes across the increasing number of DRM drivers.

See this pull request for the full list of patches representing this week's drm-misc-next code.
