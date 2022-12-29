Amazon Reflects On The Great Year For DAMON In The Linux Kernel

Merged just over a year ago into the Linux kernel was DAMON as an Amazon-developed solution for monitoring data accesses. In the year since being merged, DAMON has continued to see more functionality added and new users and developers becoming involved with this data access monitoring.

Amazon engineers were responsible for around two-thirds of the DAMON activity this year while more independent developers and those from other organizations continue to get involved with this innovative data access monitoring functionality. SeongJae Park of Amazon published a 2022 report today on the DAMON highlights for the year.


DAMON has been in the mainline kernel now for one year, since the release of Linux 5.15 LTS.

Arriving with Linux 5.16 in early 2022 was DAMON receiving support for operation schemes, physical address space monitoring, DAMOS quota/priorities/watermarks, and Data Access-aware Reclaim module "DAMON_RECLAIM" code.

Meanwhile during the summer with Linux 5.18 was the sysfs interface being introduced for configuration and accessing of DAMON information. With Linux 5.19 is when the DAMON online tuning support was merged.

With Linux 6.0 is where DAMON added DAMON-based Protective LRU list sorting. This work and other milestones have made for a very exciting 2022 for the project.

Those wishing to learn more about the DAMON successes for 2022 can see the report for all the accomplishments.
