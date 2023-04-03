Rust-Written Coreutils v0.0.18 Released With Improved GNU Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 3 April 2023 at 09:05 AM EDT. 15 Comments
PROGRAMMING
One of several notable open-source projects to rewrite key Linux software components with the memory-safety-focused Rust programming language is uutils as an alternative to GNU Coreutils. Released this weekend was uutils v0.0.18 that continues to enhance compatibility with the upstream GNU Coreutils programs.

For two years already uutils has been able to work as a Coreutils replacement for a basic environment on Debian Linux. In the time since uutils has become more robust and working better as a drop-in replacement to Coreutils for more diverse Linux environments.

FOSDEM presentation
Back at FOSDEM 2023 was a presentation by uutils developer Sylvestre Ledru on why go with uutils as a Rust replacement for the many programs shipped by GNU Coreutils.


With the uutils v0.0.18 release there are updates to enhance the GNU test suite compatibility coverage, expanded fuzzing coverage, adjusting various utilities like chmod / cp / cut / cksum, and other random improvements.

Downloads and more details on this Rust-written Coreutils replacement via uutils on GitHub.
15 Comments
Related News
Apache IoTDB 1.1 Released For Open-Source Time-Series Database
OpenBLAS 0.3.22 Introduces EmScripten JavaScript, Fixes AMD Zen 4 Handling
OpenJDK Java 20 Released With Latest Vector API, Scoped Values
Codon Looks Very Promising For Super-Fast Python Code
Mold 1.11 High Performance Linker Released With Initial POWER10 Support
PyTorch 2.0 Now Shipping With Better CPU & GPU Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
AMD Releases HIP Ray Tracing 2.0
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
Linux 6.3-rc4 Released: "Looking Pretty Normal"
Linux 6.4 Preparing DRM Deadline Hints To Help Influence GPU Frequency/Performance
MSI Laptops To Enjoy Better Linux Support Beginning With The 6.4 Kernel
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Seeing More Patches Around Multi-XCC Support