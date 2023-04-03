Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rust-Written Coreutils v0.0.18 Released With Improved GNU Compatibility
For two years already uutils has been able to work as a Coreutils replacement for a basic environment on Debian Linux. In the time since uutils has become more robust and working better as a drop-in replacement to Coreutils for more diverse Linux environments.
Back at FOSDEM 2023 was a presentation by uutils developer Sylvestre Ledru on why go with uutils as a Rust replacement for the many programs shipped by GNU Coreutils.
With the uutils v0.0.18 release there are updates to enhance the GNU test suite compatibility coverage, expanded fuzzing coverage, adjusting various utilities like chmod / cp / cut / cksum, and other random improvements.
Downloads and more details on this Rust-written Coreutils replacement via uutils on GitHub.