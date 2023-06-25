Coreboot's amdfwtool Updated For EPYC Genoa
The amdfwtool utility living within the Coreboot repository for dealing with AMD platform firmware files has now added support for EPYC 9004 "Genoa" processors.
The amdfwtool is used for creating AMD firmware combinations and has also supported other featues around A/B BIOS recovery functionality, setting soft fuses, and other AMD firmware helpers.
With this commit today to Coreboot Git, the necessary bits are now in place for being able to support EPYC 9004 "Genoa" platforms with amdfwtool. For the most part it was just some minor additions to get this Genoa support added.
It's great to see continued EPYC improvements happening in the Coreboot world especially given the AMD openSIL effort for open-source CPU silicon initialization. AMD openSIL so far is working experimentally for select AMD EPYC "Genoa" platforms but will eventually replace AGESA in the coming years. The proof-of-concept AMD openSIL code continues to be worked on within this GitHub repository.
In addition to the AMD openSIL and system BIOS efforts, Genoa reference server platforms have also been exciting for their use of OpenBMC for an open-source BMC solution in place of proprietary software.
