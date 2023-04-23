Coreboot Lands Support For The HP EliteBook 820 G2

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 5 August 2023 at 06:20 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The newest motherboard port to land in mainline Coreboot Git is for enabling the HP EliteBook 820 G2 laptop.

The HP EliteBook 820 G2 is an Intel Broadwell era business laptop. The HP 820 G2 shipped with various Intel 5th Gen Core CPU options, features a 12.5-inch display, and other basics for its time period.

The HP EliteBook 820 G2 has long been discontinued but remains available via used channels. For example, a refurbished HP EliteBook 820 G2 is available via Amazon (affiliate link) for around $185 USD.

HP 820 G2


The HP EliteBook 820 G2 isn't as old as some of the other laptops and motherboards supported by Coreboot and with there still being used/refurbished availability, this laptop may be interesting to some folks.

However, this HP EliteBook 820 G2 with Coreboot does depend upon an EC firmware blob as well as the Intel Management Engine (ME) firmware and the Broadwell MRC/REFCODE binaries. But at least with those few blobs all major functionality of the laptop has been tested as working.

More details on this new Coreboot port to land in Git via this commit.
