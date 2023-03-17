Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Codon Looks Very Promising For Super-Fast Python Code
Codon was started by MIT researchers with an aim of delivering C/C++ like performance out of Python. Even with real-world genomics code that's been hand optimized, with Codon the researchers were seeing 5~10x speed-ups. Codon also supports a parallel back-end to support targeting GPUs or multiple CPU cores.
There is more background information on Codon available from news.mit.edu.
The code to Codon is made public under a Business Source License and can be found on GitHub. The project does acknowledge though that it may not work as a drop-in replacement yet among other limitations:
"While Codon supports nearly all of Python's syntax, it is not a drop-in replacement, and large codebases might require modifications to be run through the Codon compiler. For example, some of Python's modules are not yet implemented within Codon, and a few of Python's dynamic features are disallowed. The Codon compiler produces detailed error messages to help identify and resolve any incompatibilities."
More details on this Python implementation can also be found via Exaloop.io. It should be interesting for benchmarking Codon against Python 3.11 considering its recent upstream performance optimizations as well as seeing how it stacks up against some of the other performance-optimized Python implementations.