Cloudflare Talks Up Its Success In Using OpenBMC

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 6 December 2023 at 10:26 AM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Cloudflare has talked up their success in using the open-source Linux-based OpenBMC software for baseboard management controllers (BMCs) as a replacement to proprietary BMC software stacks.

In addition to OpenBMC's transparency and auditable firmware benefits, OpenBMC has found additional benefit from this open-source BMC software when it comes to the ability to better adapt the software stack for high-end GPUs as they are increasingly using for AI purposes within their vast infrastructure.

OpenBMC on AMD Genoa board
OpenBMC running on AMD's latest reference motherboard.


Via OpenBMC, Cloudflare engineers have been adapting their BMC software configuration without any dependence on the server/motherboard ODM. They've been able to adapt their OpenBMC-based servers to better hanle the higher TDPs of the latest GPUs to ensure sufficient cooling.
"Cloudflare has been able to leverage OpenBMC to gain more control and flexibility with our server configurations, without sacrificing the efficiency at the core of our network. While we continue to work closely with our ODM partners, our ongoing GPU deployment has underscored the importance of being able to modify server firmware without being locked to traditional device update cycles."

Those curious about Cloudflare's OpenBMC fondness can read this blog post for more details.
2 Comments
