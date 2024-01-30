ChipStar 1.1 Released For Compiling & Running HIP/CUDA On SPIR-V

ChipStar 1.1 was released this past week as one of the open-source projects to help in porting HIP and CUDA applications to support the industry-standard SPIR-V. ChipStar acts to get HIP/CUDA codes working on SPIR-V with OpenCL or Intel's oneAPI Level Zero.ChipStar was born out of combining the HIPCL and HIPLZ projects and has already proven capable of moving large HPC applications targeting HIP/CUDA to working with SPIR-V intermediate representation.



