ChipStar 1.1 Released For Compiling & Running HIP/CUDA On SPIR-V

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 30 January 2024 at 06:38 AM EST. 3 Comments
PROGRAMMING
ChipStar 1.1 was released this past week as one of the open-source projects to help in porting HIP and CUDA applications to support the industry-standard SPIR-V. ChipStar acts to get HIP/CUDA codes working on SPIR-V with OpenCL or Intel's oneAPI Level Zero.

ChipStar was born out of combining the HIPCL and HIPLZ projects and has already proven capable of moving large HPC applications targeting HIP/CUDA to working with SPIR-V intermediate representation.

SPIR-V diagram
The wonderful versatility and support around Khronos Group's SPIR-V IR.


With last week's chipStar 1.1 release there is now support for making use of LLVM/Clang 17, support for the Intel Unified Shared Memory Extension with OpenCL, optimized atomic operations with OpenCL 3.0, improved asynchronous execution, improved portability, and various other new features and fixes.

The chipStar 1.1 release can be nearly twice as fast as chipStar 1.0 for some codebases while the average performance improvement over the prior release is about 30%.

Downloads and more details for chipStar 1.1 for bringing HIP/CUDA codes to a SPIR-V world can be found via GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
Uutils 0.0.24 Advances Rust-Written Coreutils Implementation
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Python 3.13 Alpha 3 Released - Work Continues On Dropping The GIL, Improving Performance
SQLite 3.45 Released With JSON Functions Adapted To Use JSONB
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements