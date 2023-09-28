Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
System76 today published their September development update for the COSMIC desktop environment. Some of the gains made in recent weeks include:
- COSMIC has a new window-swapping mode to help with making it seamless when wanting to manually rearrange tiled windows. This new mode allows easily swapping windows using the Super +X keyboard shortcut along with your arrow keys.
- Widgets like text inputs, search fields, inline inputs, and symbolic icons have been implemented.
- COSMIC also now supports dynamic settings so that when keyboard and mouse settings are adjusted they happen in real-time.
- Optimizations for COSMIC to benefit performance and lower power consumption.
- COSMIC's compositor adds support for the pointer gestures protocol.
- Panel and dock settings have been implemented into the COSMIC desktop environment.
- Support for the Wayland security context protocol.
And here's a screenshot from them showing off one of the examples for how COSMIC can currently look:
Read their entire COSMIC September update on the System76.com blog.