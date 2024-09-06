Updated Patches Allow Compiling The Linux Kernel From Within macOS
Back in 2022 were a set of patches that allowed compiling the ARM64 Linux kernel from Apple macOS hosts. The intent was for developers just wanting to do some build/smoke testing from under an Apple Silicon device running macOS to see at least any kernel changes are successfully compiling on macOS with its LLVM/Clang-based toolchain. An updated form of those patches were posted today for review.
Daniel Gomez posted a new set of patches today for enabling the Linux kernel build system to function on macOS ARM64 hosts with the LLVM toolchain. Besides needing the LLVM toolchain of macOS, Homebrew needs to be used for fetching additional C header files not otherwise found on macOS systems but necessary for compiling the Linux kernel.
Those interested in the prospects of compiling the Linux kernel from within the confines of Apple macOS can find the newest patches on the Linux kernel mailing list.
