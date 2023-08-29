Btrfs For Linux 6.6 Brings Fixes, Partially Recovers From Scrub Performance Regression
Btrfs in Linux 6.5 brought various performance improvements and prior to that it was a busy cycle with Linux 6.4 while now with Linux 6.6 the Btrfs file-system driver is mostly centered on delivering fixes.
David Sterba of SUSE sent out the Btrfs updates on Monday for the Linux 6.6 kernel merge window. There are no explicit new features this cycle but a variety of bug fixes, including work to address the Btrfs scrub performance following a rework back in Linux 6.4. The scrub performance isn't entirely restored but at least it's inching ahead in the right direction with Linux 6.6.
The scrub performance is partially restored, there are also various other bug fixes in the file-system driver code, the integrity checker tool is deprecated, improved error handling in zoned mode, other general error handling improvements, removal of the old extent handling code, and cleaning up and refactoring of different portions of the Btrfs code.
More details on the Btrfs changes for Linux 6.6 via this pull request.
