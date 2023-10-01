Blender Alpha Builds Enable Experimental Vulkan Option

The newest Blender alpha builds of the past week have enabled Vulkan API support as an experimental option on Windows and Linux.Blender's Vulkan back-end can now be enabled as an experimental setting although the pull request noted "don't expect a fully working Blender yet" and the performance still needs to be improved upon. Currently the Blender Vulkan option is only delivering around 20% of what they expect to achieve in regards to performance... Currently each command is set to the GPU one at a time, geomety is currently kept in system RAM, and various other early limitations means the performance is quite slow while they get the Vulkan foundation in place.With Vulkan alpha builds, the experimental Vulkan support can be enabled with the "--gpu-backend vulkan" option. In the future once stabilized the Vulkan API support will be expressed as a user preference for OpenGL or Vulkan.

More details on the experimental Vulkan option via the pull request and code.blender.org for an update on the Vulkan initiative.Blender 4.0 is gearing up for release on 7 November while this latest Vulkan work won't be found until the follow-on Vulkan 4.1 milestone next March. The bug fixing period for Blender 4.1 begins in late January so we'll see what more of the Vulkan enablement makes it in time for that next version.