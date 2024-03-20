Bcachefs Fixes Deadlock In Recovery, More Fixes Coming

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 20 March 2024 at 06:43 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
Following the revised Bcachefs code making it into Linux 6.9 and a warning for Bcachefs multi-device users to move past Linux 6.7, a batch of fixes was merged overnight for Linux 6.9 while further fixes to this file-system are expected soon.

Bcachefs maintainer Kent Overstreet sent in an initial batch of fixes to the file-system for Linux 6.9. He explained in that pull request:
Going to have a larger pull for you soon with some new repair code - some users got hit bad with the failure to downgrade bug (the fix for which is still not in 6.7) - that caused the splitbrain detection to attempt to kick out every device from the filesystem, and some users attempted to run in very_degraded mode got things very borked.

For users:
- there's a no_splitbrain_check option which runs the splitbrain checks in dry run mode, that should suffice to get most people going
- if your fs is very borked, 'scan entire device for btree nodes and reconstruct' is almost done; it looks like that will be a pretty bulletproof way to reconstruct.

Some poeple may have their filesystems unavailable for a bit but I'm trying to make sure no one looses data, and no one should be forced to migrate either, we should always get back to a working functional rw fs.

With last night's merge request having assorted bug fixes, but most significant is a fix for a deadlock in recovery mode when there is a need to rewrite large numbers of btree inodes to fix errors.
5 Comments
Related News
F2FS Improves Zoned Block Device Support & Per-File Compression For Linux 6.9
XFS With Linux 6.9 Brings Online Repair Improvements
Bcachefs Multi-Device Users Should Avoid Linux 6.7: "A Really Horific Bug"
FUSE Passthrough Mode Merged For Linux 6.9
Bcachefs Sees Improved Journal Pipelining & More Efficient Discard With Linux 6.9
Linus Torvalds Isn't Happy With Some Of The Bcachefs Code For Linux 6.9
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
Dynamic Kernel Stacks Proposed For Linux With Big Memory Savings
Linus Torvalds Isn't Happy With Some Of The Bcachefs Code For Linux 6.9
Linux 6.9 Change Allows Old Macs Using Firewire To Enjoy Virtualization Support
Many Laptop Improvements In Linux 6.9, Much Faster HP Performance At Higher TDP
AMD Makes HIP Ray-Tracing Open-Source
FUSE Passthrough Mode Merged For Linux 6.9