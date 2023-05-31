Armbian 23.05 Brings Debian Bookworm Based Images, i3 Desktop Support

Armbian 23.05 is out today as this Arm-focused Debian-based Linux distribution effort is approaching its tenth anniversary.

Most significant with Armbian 23.05 is now providing Debian 12 "Bookworm" based images. Debian 12.0 is gearing up for release in just two weeks and Armbian is already comfortable providing Bookworm-based images for ARM Linux users.


Armbian 23.05 also now supports the i3 window manager as its fourth officially supported desktop environment option for users. Armbian 23.05 also brings fixes to its installer, armbian-config configuration utility, and various other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on the Armbian 23.05 release via Armbian.com.
