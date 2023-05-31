Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Armbian 23.05 Brings Debian Bookworm Based Images, i3 Desktop Support
Most significant with Armbian 23.05 is now providing Debian 12 "Bookworm" based images. Debian 12.0 is gearing up for release in just two weeks and Armbian is already comfortable providing Bookworm-based images for ARM Linux users.
Armbian 23.05 also now supports the i3 window manager as its fourth officially supported desktop environment option for users. Armbian 23.05 also brings fixes to its installer, armbian-config configuration utility, and various other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the Armbian 23.05 release via Armbian.com.