Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Apache IoTDB 1.1 Released For Open-Source Time-Series Database
The Apache IoTDB 1.1 release adds support now for Docker deployments, supports kill query and show queries commands, adds region migration capabilities, and implements various other new database features.
Apache IoTDB shows off an example deployment scenario.
Apache IoTDB 1.1 also has a number of improvements to existing functionality and fixes dozens of different bugs.
Downloads and more details on Apache IoTDB 1.1 via GitHub. More details on this Internet of Things database solution via iotdb.apache.org.