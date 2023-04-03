Apache IoTDB 1.1 Released For Open-Source Time-Series Database

3 April 2023
Apache IoTDB 1.1 has been released today as this database for the "Internet of Things" as a high performance time-series database solution. Like with most time-series databases, ApAche IoTDB aims to provide a high performance solution for data management and analysis from the edge to the cloud with high throughput, efficient data storage, and robust open-source software integration.

The Apache IoTDB 1.1 release adds support now for Docker deployments, supports kill query and show queries commands, adds region migration capabilities, and implements various other new database features.

example deployment for IotDB
Apache IoTDB shows off an example deployment scenario.


Apache IoTDB 1.1 also has a number of improvements to existing functionality and fixes dozens of different bugs.

Downloads and more details on Apache IoTDB 1.1 via GitHub. More details on this Internet of Things database solution via iotdb.apache.org.
