Apache IoTDB 1.1 Released For Open-Source Time-Series Database

Apache IoTDB 1.1 has been released today as this database for the "Internet of Things" as a high performance time-series database solution. Like with most time-series databases, ApAche IoTDB aims to provide a high performance solution for data management and analysis from the edge to the cloud with high throughput, efficient data storage, and robust open-source software integration.The Apache IoTDB 1.1 release adds support now for Docker deployments, supports kill query and show queries commands, adds region migration capabilities, and implements various other new database features.



Apache IoTDB shows off an example deployment scenario.