Android 13 Sources Released To AOSP
Google announced today that the Android 13 sources have been published to the Android Open-Source Project as part of officially releasing this newest version of Android.
Android 13 brings security improvements, UI/theme refinements, productivity enhancements, OpenJDK 11 LTS updates, ART optimizations, improved garbage collection, and a variety of other evolutionary changes.
Android 13 is initially rolling out to Google Pixel devices while later in the year will begin appearing on more devices from other vendors.
More details on the Android 13 release and AOSP availability via the Android Developers blog.
